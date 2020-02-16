LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
Matthew Craycraft was reported missing from the New Salisbury area in Harrison County, Indiana. Craycraft is described as a white male, 5-feet-10-inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2007 Dodge Charger with the license plate number AHC276.
Craycraft was found Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's department at 12:18 p.m. Sunday.
