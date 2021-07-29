HARRISON COUNTY, In (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting on Thursday for the S.R. 11 Extension Project.
The project will extend S.R. 11 from the intersection of S.R. 337, S.R. 11 and Melview Road, across Buck Creek, to the intersection of S.R. 135 and Watson Road. It will include improvements to existing roads including Watson Road and Melview Road, construction of new roadway, and construction of a new bridge.
The public is open to interact with the project team and view project history, schedule and development process. Community members will also be introduced to how they can stay informed and provide feedback.
Construction isn't scheduled to start until the fall of 2025.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6:00 p.m. at South Harrison Community Center.
