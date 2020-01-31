LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another Kentucky school district is closing its doors for a few days due to widespread illness.
Hart County Schools will be closed through Tuesday because of the flu and other illnesses.
"In an attempt to stop the spread of flu and other viruses affecting our students and staff, Hart County Schools will not be in session Monday or Tuesday of next week," the assistant superintendent wrote on the school's Facebook page.
There will be no extra-curricular activities in the building while everyone is off. Custodians will thoroughly clean the building on Monday and Tuesday, according to the announcement.
Jennings County Schools also closed for a few days due to illnesses.
