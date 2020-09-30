NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) – The Harvest Homecoming festival has been canceled, but after an initial shock, businesses are trying to compensate with creativity.
One of the largest festivals in Indiana, Harvest Homecoming usually attracts more than 400,000 people and pumps $2 million into the local economy.
Many businesses call the four-day festival the area's "Superbowl."
In June the festival board announced the event would be canceled.
The news was tough to hear for Annie Beatty, who owns Raven's Roost Boutique, which she opened five weeks ago.
“We knew that October was going to be amazing. When we chose this spot we were super excited and it was definitely disappointing that wasn't going to happen,” she said.
Despite the setback, Beatty said she has no regrets.
“We're brand new, and it has been amazing, so I can't even imagine what it is going to be like when there is not a pandemic going on,” she said.
Develop New Albany, which focuses on small businesses and revitalization, said at least 18 businesses have recently expanded or opened in the city.
Although the festival is cancelled for 2020, businesses are joining together to see what can be done to still bring in shoppers during what would have been the festival.
“The one good thing is that the businesses that are here are actually going to be open so a lot of people are going to be having sales new merchandise coming in,” said Develop New Albany Board Member Britni Kanable.
The popular farmer’s market, which operates on Wednesdays and Saturdays, will continue but will allow even more local farmers to set up socially distant tables.
While business owners are disappointed the festival will not happen this year, they already are focusing on 2021.
“We all just working together to get through this and it's been really amazing,” said Beatty.
Many of the businesses will start the 2020 holiday season with small, individual events starting Nov. 6.
