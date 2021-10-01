LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany tradition will march through the streets again this weekend.
The Harvest Homecoming Parade will be held Saturday a year after the entire festival didn't happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade starts at 3 p.m. Saturday from New Albany High School and goes down Vincennes, Spring and Bank streets.
There are other activities all week long, including festival rides and a pumpkin decorating contest.
Booth days start Thursday, when downtown streets are filled with food and crafts.
For more information on the full Harvest Homecoming schedule, click here.
