Hate messages found on doorsteps of Lexington neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Lexington, Kentucky, neighborhood woke up to a disturbing message on their doorsteps: a flyer with hate messages, including a swastika.
"With a Nazi sign on it," Vickie Batzka said. "That was the thing that, when it was folded, it caught my eye."
According to a report from LEX 18, little baggies with a flyer and a rock inside were placed on every yard or driveway on Broadhead Place. The message took aim at Antifa, Black Lives Matter and Jewish people.
Vickie Batzka, who walks her dog down broadhead place off Tates Creek Road every morning, was outraged by the flyers.
"I decided that too many people are letting too much go by without calling attention to it," she said. "So this was highly offensive, and whoever did it needs to stop messing, not just with my neighborhood but with all neighborhoods."
The claim on the flyer is that Black Lives Matter and Antifa are destroying cities across America and that Jewish people are responsible for every anti-white post seen on social media. It implores others to fight back, claiming "Hitler was right."
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said the answers to these words of hate are words of love.
"For the Jewish community and for all communities, is yes, you are talking about me," he said. "When you're talking about that bad person who is fighting for civil rights, who is fighting for justice, who is fighting for his neighbor, yeah, that's me. If you're against the person who is ready to stand up, who is ready to have their voice heard, yes, you have a fight with me."
A Lexington Police officer took a report on the incident, according to authorities.
