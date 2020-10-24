LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween is just one week away, and some festivities are still on in Kentuckiana. Haunters on both sides of the river are planning activities to stay both spooky and safe during the pandemic.
Between the monsters and the murderers, Gilmore Avenue in Jeffersonville is looking pretty dead -- but in a good way -- with huge Halloween yard displays.
Spooky season is in full swing at the home of Brian Ridings.
"It just got bigger every year. When you do it for so long, you kind of add on, add on, add on," he said.
Ridings and his brother, who lives across the street, go all out for their "Halloween At 408."
Amber Ridings, assistant director of Jeffersonville Parks Department, said the holiday is bringing out lots of people, especially this year.
"The whole quarantine and staying inside has been a big thing for people, and they just want to get out, do things, put things in their yard and make people happy," she said.
The Jeffersonville Parks Department is making a list of "Spooky Yards" in the city, so people can drive around with their families and stay safe without killing the Halloween spirit.
"There's enough disappointment in the world right now, and there's no reason to focus our attention on that. We wanted to focus on what we could do," said Michael Book, who creates attractions for Louisville Halloween.
In both Clarksville and Louisville, "Danger Run" shifted gears to stay alive this year. The annual haunted scavenger hunt is now fully in your car. Participants can download an app and follow clues to find Louisville's scariest haunts.
Back in Jeffersonville, the city announced official trick-or-treating hours on Halloween night from 6 to 8 p.m. Members of the Ridings family hope people stop by their homes for a socially distanced scare.
"We're gonna do whatever we need to do (to be safe)," said Brian Ridings. "The plan for both of us is a candy chute, it's 6 feet and you drop (candy) down in there. I haven't seen any better options than that."
Jeffersonville Parks Department plans to release its "Spooky Yards" list on Monday. To submit your home's display, email a couple photos and your address to parksinfo@cityofjeff.net.
