LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most popular Cuban restaurants is expanding.
The owner of Havana Rumba will open a new restaurant concept on Shelbyville Road at the site of the former Waylon's Feed and Firewater, which closed abruptly at the beginning of July.
The owner of Waylon's said he wants to focus on his other expanding restaurants like BoomBozz Pizza.
There is no timeline yet for when the new Havana Rumba concept will open.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.