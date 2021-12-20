LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of hay bales were taken Monday from Indiana to western Kentucky to help farmers and livestock affected by tornadoes.
A convoy with trailers loaded with bales of hay left Lanesville on Monday morning. Volunteers from Scott, Harrison and Clark counties took the hay, along with feed and buckets, to western Kentucky.
It was organized by a high school student in Scottsburg.
Madyson Richey, an FFA member, collected donations to feed livestock in the areas hit by tornadoes.
"We got hit with a tornado a few years ago, and a lot of people jumped to help us," Richey said. "I figured I might as well help them. Livestock keeps us together."
More than 300 bales of hay were taken to western Kentucky.
"They're really happy I'm willing to help and just took the time to do this because a lot of the animals are needing to be fed to keep them alive," Richey said.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.