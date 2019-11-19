LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smoke billowed into the sky just outside of Louisville on a chilly day in January 2007.
A train pulling 80 cars from Alabama to Louisville had derailed in Bullitt County. The cars carried several hazardous materials that resulted in an evacuation of the immediate area.
It was chaos.
"They don't happen every day, but when they do happen, they're catastrophic events," Jefferson County Fire Spokesman Jordan Yuodis said.
Fast forward almost 13 years, and hazmat teams are constantly training for that exact situation.
CSX Transportation, the same transportation company whose train derailed in 2007, constantly trains their hazardous materials team. This week, they trained in Louisville with the Jefferson County Hazmat Team.
"This is a big part in driving that force to make sure everybody understands how to respond to an incident," said Michael Austin, CSX's director of hazardous materials. "We want to make sure nobody gets hurt."
CSX's crews intermingle with Jefferson County's crews to train in hands-on, real-life scenarios. One scenario involved containing a chlorine leak on a train car. Both teams worked on this together, and both teams learned from each other.
"(CSX) is familiar with that we're going to bring to the table, what our capabilities are," Austin said. "We're familiar with (the Jefferson County Hazmat Team's) capabilities, and bringing all of our capabilities together makes one big team."
CSX's team has been called elite, and the Jefferson County group would agree that they are. However, this opportunity allows even the pros to learn.
"Our expertise is firefighting. Their expertise is hazardous materials," Yuodis said. "So we can get our hazmat team some training from some elite people. It was a no-brainer for us to do it."
It's these training opportunities and hands-on experiences that allow these teams to quickly secure areas where disaster strikes.
"When these incidents happen, we have to be our best, on our A game," Yuodis said.
Both teams will wrap up training Wednesday with a classroom session.
