LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bakery is preparing to make 4,000 cakes for Mardi Gras.
WDRB News caught up with the head baker at Heitzman Bakery at 9426 Shelbyville Road and spoke with him about what it's like to make their famous king cakes.
"Every year at Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday ... it's that time of year for king cake," said Tony Osting, head baker for Heitzman Bakery. "This year we're expecting a big one because it's after COVID. It's the COVID king cake holiday and everybody is going to party and we've gotten a lot of orders already, more so than we did the last three or four years."
Osting recalled he first time he encountered an authentic king cake.
"My brother brought in a cake that a customer brought in from New Orleans and we saw it and we thought, 'What in the heck is this thing?'" he said.
"We made two for her that year. And then the next year we made 20, and then the next year we made 50, and the next year 100. And this year, we could hit 4,000."
He said for Heitzman, it's not just baking. It's an art form.
"We make the authentic King Cake from New Orleans," he said. "I've been trained by chefs down there and we use a real Danish dough, 144-layer Danish dough, and real cream cheese filling."
The cakes are known for sugar sprinkled in purple, green and gold colors, New Orleans beads, and of course, the little baby inside.
"Whoever finds the baby on the inside gets to buy the next (cake) at the next party," he said.
Osting called the king cake, "a party in a box."
"If you're doing Fat Tuesday, it's a fun party thing," he said. "It's colorful. It's festive."
Currently, Osting says he has about 20 people working to distribute the cakes, including drivers making daily deliveries and keeping the shelves stocked at Louisville Kroger stores.
"We make them year-round as a matter of fact," he said. "We take orders year-round for the King Cakes. We're kind of known for that. It's our biggest week of the year, actually. It beats Christmas."
