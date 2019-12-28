LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and another person was critically injured after a head-on collision in the Algonquin neighborhood on Saturday.
Police responded to the two-vehicle crash at South Seventh Street near Jordan Avenue around 6:12 p.m. Dec. 26. Officials said the cars hit head-on, leading to the death of one of the drivers.
The injured person was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
