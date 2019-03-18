LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two drivers were taken to University Hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon after a crash in east Louisville.
LMPD said it happened around 3 p.m. on Westport Road near Langdon Drive. Investigators said the driver going west on Westport Road crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.
Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said alcohol may have been a factor with the driver who crossed the center line.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.