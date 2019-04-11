LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash in southern Indiana.
It happened around 1 p.m. on State Road 3 near County Road 25 in North Vernon.
Police say 78-year-old Erma Campbell was driving an SUV, when she crossed over the centerline.
The SUV crashed nearly head-on into a car driven by 45-year-old Rhonda Steinert.
Both Campbell and Steinert were pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
