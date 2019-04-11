MAP - JENNINGS COUNTY FATAL CRASH MOUNT VERNON - 4-11-19.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash in southern Indiana.

It happened around 1 p.m. on State Road 3 near County Road 25 in North Vernon.

Police say 78-year-old Erma Campbell was driving an SUV, when she crossed over the centerline.

The SUV crashed nearly head-on into a car driven by 45-year-old Rhonda Steinert.

Both Campbell and Steinert were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags