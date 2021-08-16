LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting next month, concert-goers will have to show they're fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 to see their favorite bands at one of the city's music venues.
Citing concern for staff, artists, crew and fans, Headliners Music Hall announced on Monday that starting Sept. 1, visitors must show proof of vaccination or a 48-hour negative test to enter the building.
The venue said acceptable proof of vaccination or negative test includes: an original CDC-issued vaccination card, or a copy, picture, scan or digital passport version of a vaccination card. A printed or digital copy of a negative COVID-19 test result from a health care professional will be accepted. At-home tests will not be accepted.
Staff members are being required to wear masks, and audience members are "strongly encouraged" to wear them.
The first act to fall under the new policy is American Aquarium on Sept. 1.
Additional information about the policy can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.