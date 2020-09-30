LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB0 -- Infant mortality in parts of west Louisville is more than twice what it is in the rest of the city.
On Wednesday, local health experts came together to try to change that.
"People don't know that our youngest are vulnerable to these situations, and so we are losing babies that is preventative sometimes," said Mary Jolly with Louisville Metro Public Health & Wellness. "And so we just need to be aware of the supports that are out there and the resources.
One of those resources is the health department's Healthy Start program. Since 1998, it's served more than 10,000 children and their families.
The program visits the homes of pregnant women before and after birth, making sure they have the health care they need and that newborns reach developmental milestones.
Last year, the infant mortality rate was zero among families in the program.
