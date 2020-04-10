LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana health care providers are getting hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government to fight the novel coronavirus.
It's all part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) passed by Congress to provide relief to those on the front lines of the pandemic. More than 3,900 medical providers and systems in Kentucky will receive $452 million.
In Indiana, $668 million will go to about 4,500 hospitals and medical providers. The CARES Act is set up to give relief to health care workers as well as families and workers.
