FORT KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fort Knox began vaccinating personnel Wednesday.
The post received the first doses of the Moderna vaccine last week and worked quickly to get the shots administered.
"We have to be ready to respond to our nation's call that every single person that is willing to get the vaccine gets out there and gets it," said Maj. General John Evans, commanding general of the United States Army Cadet Command.
Health care workers, first responders and frequently deploying soldiers were up first for the shots, including Staff Sergeant Demetrius Roberson, who was one of the first in line for the vaccine.
"It meant a lot to be the first service member here at the Fort Knox military community to receive the vaccine and just playing my part and hopefully encourage other soldiers to receive the vaccine as well," he said.
Dr. James Stephens, chief of preventative medicine and public health at Fort Knox, said vaccinating the armed forces is imperative to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"We could become the super-spreaders, and that's one of the reasons it is so important to get the soldiers taken care of as soon as possible so we are not responsible for spreading this around the world," he said.
Officials did not provide information on how many people received a shot in the first round, but more shipments of the vaccine are expected and distribution will be in phases. Vaccination is by appointment only.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.