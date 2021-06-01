LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since July of last year, Jefferson County is in the yellow zone when it comes to COVID-19 cases.
According to health officials, 391 people tested positive for the virus in the county last week. That's trending in the right direction, but officials say they're concerned that the Memorial Day holiday could create a spike in cases.
Data on the results of that holiday won't be available for another two weeks.
Health officials say COVID-19 hospitalizations are also down to their lowest levels since last summer -- and that everyone who is hospitalized was unvaccinated.
Those who are unvaccinated are now in the minority in Jefferson County.
Louisville Metro Health & Wellness estimates that an additional 8,000 to 10,000 people are vaccinated weekly, but in order for the county to reach herd immunity, that number must increase.
"We need about 100,000 to 150,000 more people vaccinated," explained Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville's chief health strategist. "So it will take us all summer to get there at this rate, but hopefully people change their minds and we get there faster."
Contact tracers have played an important role during the pandemic and are still working to stop the spread. Louisville Metro Health & Wellness used them before COVID-19, and they will continue to work after the pandemic to trace other infectious diseases.
As far as the younger population goes, the health department is working to get those aged 12 and older vaccinated over the summer before school starts in the fall.
