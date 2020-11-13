LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials have a new plea as COVID-19 cases rise. Infectious disease experts say now is the time to flatten the curve as we head into the holiday season.
Experts from UK HealthCare, Baptist Health Lexington and CHI Saint Joseph Health gathered Friday via zoom with a warning while many deal with COVID fatigue.
UK Healthcare said it had between 20 and 25 COVID patients two weeks ago. By Friday morning, hospitalizations had more than doubled.
The hospitals said they do currently have enough PPE and ventilators.
Doctors said young adults are now the drivers of the pandemic, and the holidays could be a dangerous time as college students return home. Doctors said a lot of students don't want to get tested or quarantine. However, it's important that you self quarantine if you do decide to see family.
"This infection is aggressive, and it can be very stealth," said Colleen Swartz, UK HealthCare Vice President of Hospital Operations. "We've had some young individuals with no comorbidities, no underlying health conditions, become critically ill. We've even lost a few individuals to this infection. So, we're hoping to sort of reiterate, re-emphasize some key messages."
Doctors said the illness happens in three phases: the viral phase where people see mild symptoms. Doctors treat the second phase, which is where oxygen drops. The goal is to prevent the third phase, which is the hyperimmune phase where lungs and other functions shut down.
One positive is doctors have learned how to take better care of patients, with fewer needing to be admitted to the ICU.
Steroids and Remdesivir can help prevent the progression of the illness.
Doctors expect a vaccine to be ready soon, and they encourage you to be open to getting that.
They also continue to remind everyone to wear a mask. And don't wait for the health department to call you to quarantine if you know you've been exposed to the virus. When in doubt, call your provider and ask to be tested.
