LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Experts are recommending that people stay away from social media over the holidays.
Thanksgiving is often a time for food, family and friends. But this year it could be difficult for people who are isolating or dealing with COVID-19.
Medical experts suggest people get outside as much as possible. They say even a five-minute walk can help you clear your mind.
They also suggest shopping online so you don't have to worry about the stress that can come with in-person shopping.
Additionally, they suggest staying away from social media on Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as the days after. Political posts can spark arguments between family members — and the fear of missing out on holiday celebrations — also known as FOMO — can have negative mental effects.
"If someone is having a better time ... maybe they are posting about how great of a time and somebody who can't get out there, someone who is at high risk of COVID, that might just put them in a deeper depression," said Dr. Chuck Anderson, chief medical officer for Baptist Health Louisville. "They can't be part of the family."
Experts also say seasonal depression usually starts in November, so families should try new get-togethers, including on ZOOM or in small groups.
