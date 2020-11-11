LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As COVID-19 cases spike nationwide, there is worry among health experts are about the potential to compound the problem with Thanksgiving fast approaching.
Experts recommend having holiday dinners and gatherings only with those people that live in the same household.
"Hopefully by next year, the other vaccines will be coming, and we can look forward to a better Thanksgiving next year," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, head of Louisville Public Health and Wellness.
Instead, health experts recommend spending time with loved ones virtually. Tthey also say that if you are going to spend time in person with people not in your household, to quarantine and get tested beforehand.
"If you want to see family, quarantine two weeks prior and recommend getting tested a few days before," Moyer said.
Unlike at the start of the pandemic, testing options are now plentiful, though with so many more people, appointments are likely necessary in advance. In Kentucky, more than 2.2 million tests have been conducting for COVID-19. The state's positivity rate as of Wednesday was 8.2%
"This entire state is in danger," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere."
Health experts also recommend trying to plan for a Thanksgiving dinner outside rather than inside.
"We take a large number of people often from different households and states and cities and regions," Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said. "We put them indoors in a small, confined space. We take off our mask. We eat, and we drink, which increases our salivation. We talk, and we laugh and joke and sing, and we do all sorts of things that spray that saliva throughout the room."
