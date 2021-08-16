LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As cases of COVID-19 spike across Kentuckiana with the spread of the delta variant, the intensive care unit at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville is full.
But Dr. Eric Yazel, health officer for the Clark County Health Department, said ICU beds in the greater Louisville area were always at a premium — even before the pandemic.
Last year when the coronavirus pandemic began, many people stopped going to the hospital for other health issues, leaving room to treat the influx of COVID patients.
When people started returning to hospitals for treatment earlier this year, they started to fill up once again. Then the current surge in cases hit.
"We're not full of COVID patients, that is a proportion of what we're full of," Yazel said. "And like I said, we just didn't have the surge capacity to take care of that additional volume."
Yazel said staffing shortages are also an issue, since ICU patients require a very high level of care. But, he said, while patients won't be turned away if they're in need of treatment at a hospital, they will likely be waiting a while.
