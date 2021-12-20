LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials are concerned about worn-out health care workers now that the omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Louisville and southern Indiana.
Floyd County health officials haven't said where in the county the case was reported, but they did say the individual was unvaccinated. Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, adding that booster shots appear to be helpful in protecting against the new strain.
The rise of omicron could present a problem for the already strained health care workers. As of Monday morning, the Health and Human Services website said 18 of the 19 ICU beds at Clark Memorial Hospital are currently occupied. Officials said 75 of the 77 total ICU beds at University of Louisville Hospital are occupied, 110 of the 159 ICU beds at Norton Healthcare are occupied, and workers at Baptist Healthcare said 45 of the network's 54 ICU beds are taken.
"It's going to take over, and if you look at what it's done in South Africa — what it's doing in the UK and what it's starting to do right now — we are going to be in for some serious difficulties right now," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden. "And we better be doing more to mitigate against that."
Health officials said members of the 20-40-year-old age group may be especially vulnerable to the omicron variant due to their low COVID-19 vaccination rate.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the current COVID-19 vaccines do prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.
