LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people are planning one last salute to summer this Labor Day weekend by grilling out.
Health officials are encouraging grilling safety ahead of the long weekend.
"Around this time of year with grills and grilling out, we see injuries to the hands," Tracie Burchett, the trauma outreach and education coordinator at the UofL Health – UofL Hospital Trauma Institute, said. "We see flash burns from people putting accelerants onto grills. And then unfortunately we see people who are injured from accidentally being too close to a grill."
As for some grill safety tips:
- Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors
- Keep grills away from homes, plastic siding and branches
- Don't smoke around a grill
- Check for any propane leaks, rather smell for one
- Maintaining a clean grill will help limit the likelihood of a grease fire
- Never leave a grill unattended, and keep children and pets at least three-feet away
Burchett said if someone has a burn larger than their hand, they should see a doctor.
For questions on how to cook meat, the USDA encourages people to call or email its Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or MPHotline@usda.gov, from Monday to Friday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST).
Representatives are also available for live chats on ask.usda.gov.
