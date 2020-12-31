LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mass vaccination site is soon coming to Clark County, Indiana.
The Clark County Health Department said it's preparing a site that will open when it has the vaccine in hand. There's no word on exactly where that site will be, but the department said it will likely be at a former retailer in Clarksville.
Health officials are currently recruiting both medical and non-medical volunteers to work what will likely be a seven-day-a-week operation.
About 150 people have already volunteered.
The department said it hopes to start vaccinating high-risk people by Jan. 11.
