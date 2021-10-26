LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 numbers in Louisville are improving.
According to health officials, cases, hospitalizations, people in the ICU and deaths have all declined sharply over the past month. About 57% of Louisville's population is fully-vaccinated.
Health officials urge everyone to consider the COVID-19 risks associated with any plans to celebrate the upcoming holidays.
Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage said it's probably safe to take part in outdoor activities like trick-or-treating or visiting pumpkin patches but advises against attending crowded Halloween parties indoors.
"That is going to be a higher risk situation," Hartlage said.
Health officials want more people to a vaccine or a booster shot, if eligible.
Medical experts said the vaccines are safe, but people with concerns or questions should talk with their doctor.
