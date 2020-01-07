LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Just one week into the new year and Kentuckiana has already hit a milestone health officials did not want to see.
Norton Healthcare has seen more than 2,500 cases of the flu in the last week.
“It’s technically a preventable illness so that is always sad to hear that kind of number,” said Dr. Paul Schulz, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Norton Healthcare.
Urgent Care centers and waiting rooms across the area are suggesting patients to wear masks when they come in to reduce the transfer of the virus — which is now spiking.
“People tend to think of it as these minor things like colds that aren’t really influenza and then they may say ‘Well I don’t need to get immunized because it’s just a minor thing,' and it’s really is a more serious thing,” Schulz said.
The B strain of the virus is appearing earlier than normal – many people getting it a day before feeling its punch.
During the winter is when the flu usually increases because people are stuck inside, according to Schulz. He believes it’s different this year because so many people are outside interacting in the warmer weather.
Vaccines are usually given out starting in late August — and some clinics are running out — not because of a shortage but because it’s already late in the vaccine season.
“You’re not just doing it for yourself but also for your community and the more people that doing in the community the less cases you see, the less cases of morbidity and mortality,” said Schulz.
The flu season typically peaks in late January and goes until March.
