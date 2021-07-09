LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Healthcare workers at UofL Health were the first people in Kentucky to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and now, they may need to get a booster dose, according to Pfizer.
The company says it has been testing its booster vaccine and data shows it could be needed 6-12 months after the second dose.
In a statement, Pfizer says it will be seeking emergency use authorization for the booster, as soon as August.
"I think it's something we all expected at some point in time," said Dr. Jason Smith. "If you think about the flu shot every year, what we do is identify the variants of the flu that are most affecting people and then we go ahead and make a vaccine for those specific variants. It's the same for COVID-19. As more and more variants pop up, the original vaccine will lose its ability to protect us, and when that happens, we'll need a booster."
Smith is the Chief Medical Officer with UofL Health and was the first person in the state to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.
Although Pfizer says data shows antibodies decrease overtime, the FDA and CDC both say more testing needs to be done before a booster gets approved.
"The FDA and CDC both came out and kind of said, 'Not so fast,' they needed some more information. I think what this next phase is going to be about is, 'When is it, and what utility do we get out of getting that third shot?' And I don't think we've got an answer to that question yet," said Smith.
The Department of Health and Human Services released a statement saying:
"Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time. FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary. This process takes into account laboratory data, clinical trial data, and cohort data -- which can include data from specific pharmaceutical companies, but does not rely on those data exclusively. We continue to review any new data as it becomes available and will keep the public informed. We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed."
The announcement of a possible booster comes as the more infectious delta variant continues to spread across the country.
Despite the new variant, cases across Kentucky and southern Indiana remain low. Louisville has reported less than 200 new weekly cases, for the past several weeks. In Indiana, southern counties continue to report only a handful of new cases each week.
Dr. Smith says low case numbers show the vaccines are working and even if a booster is needed, unvaccinated individuals should still be prioritized.
"Every study we have shows that if you're doing that, you're most protected from COVID-19, you're not likely to spread the disease and you're not likely to be in the hospital or die from the disease itself," said Smith.
If a booster is required in the future, Smith says he doesn't anticipate the rollout being as slow as it initially was now that people can be vaccinated at several locations, rather than relying on a few mass vaccination sites.
In Kentucky 49% of people vaccinated received the Pfizer vaccine, 41% received Moderna, and 7% received the Janssen vaccine.
It is still unclear if a booster for Moderna and Janssen vaccines will be needed.
