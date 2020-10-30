LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween is Saturday, but health officials in Louisville are urging families to not trick-or-treat like normal.
Compared to past Halloweens, Hillcrest Avenue is pretty dead this Halloween but not in a spooky way like usual. The street typically sees thousands of kids on Halloween because of its all-out decorations, but this year residents say they're trying to avoid the crowds and using the pandemic as its scare tactic.
Instead, national and local health officials are encouraging families to celebrate in other ways.
Louisville's health department posted a graphic on social media with alternative suggestions for families, like creating a scavenger hunt or hosting an online party. If you do decide to hand out candy, wear a mask and use a table to distribute the sweets.
Here are some helpful tips for how to have a safer Halloween during COVID19. What are you plans to enjoy a safer Halloween? Will you be giving out candy but in a socially distant way? pic.twitter.com/VTwoySIAY9— LouMetroHealth (@LouMetroHealth) October 29, 2020
Officials say having large gatherings and indoor parties, or even going to haunted houses or on hayrides is not safe during the pandemic. This advice comes as states like Kentucky and Indiana are seeing all-time high numbers. And doctors warn a normal Halloween could see case numbers spike even higher.
Some neighborhoods are heeding the warning and encouraging families not to take kids out, but many neighborhoods are leaving the decision up to individual homeowners, and that's the case on Hillcrest Ave.
