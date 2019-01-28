LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville and southern Indiana are bracing for the bitterly cold temperatures expected to roll into the area later this week.
Don't expect accumulating snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, but wind chills will be frigid, and health experts at Norton Children's Hospital say they could even drop to dangerous levels.
The low temperatures this week are expected to hit the single digits, and wind chills are expected to be below zero.
Meteorologists say there could be a dusting of snow -- which won't be a huge problem -- but parents will want to make sure their children are bundled up, especially if they have to stand at bus stops in the morning.
As for the possibility of school closures, officials with Jefferson County Public Schools say they are in constant communication with the National Weather Service, as well as the Health Department, and will close or delay school if it becomes unsafe.
Experts say with the type of weather expected in the next couple of days, it will not be a time for kids to play outside, and layers of clothing will be critical.
"When you're talking about the wind chill that is going into the minus degrees, we definitely need to be worried about hypothermia in these coming days," said Erika Janes, of Norton Children's Hospital Prevention and Wellness. "Normally, our town doesn’t have to worry about that. When you see the bright sunshine, you think, ‘Oh, it’s no big deal.’ But the bright sun can be kind of tricky on you. When you’ve got that kind of wind, and you’ve got wind chills that are in the minus degrees, stay inside. Stay warm.”
Health experts are asking residents to be extra cautious of space heaters -- and to make sure they are turned off if no one is home.
Experts also say to keep all water faucets on a slow drip to avoid freezing pipes.
