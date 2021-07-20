LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials detected West Nile virus for the first time this year.
According to a news release, a mosquito sample tested positive for West Nile virus in Vigo County. Although no humans cases of the virus have been confirmed this year, the Indiana Department of Health expects more West Nile activity as the mosquito season continues.
"Hoosiers in all parts of the state should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites whenever they are outdoors," Dr. Kris Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner, said in a news release.
Health officials recommend a variety of preventive measures to stay safe from mosquitos, including being outdoors when mosquitos are active, apply EPA-registered insect repellent and covering exposed skin.
In the past two years, mosquito-borne diseases have led to two human cases and 18 horse cases in northern Indiana.
