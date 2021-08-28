LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As healthcare heroes appreciation week wrapped up Saturday, city and state leaders expressed their thanks to those on the frontlines.
"To be here to say thank you is incredible. What these folks do is heroic," Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear said. "From early in the pandemic walking into an emergency room or a COVID wing without the PPE that we would've like them to have to now, dealing with this surge, hospitals fully overwhelmed, holding far too many hands as people pass away."
Beshear spoke at a picnic held Saturday by the Kentucky Nursing Association River City Chapter. Beshear says beyond sharing his thanks, he hopes to express that the best way people can show their gratitude is by getting vaccinated.
Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer issued proclamations for the appreciation week at Charlie Vettiner Park.
"It says a lot to the nurses that we are supported and we are appreciated. That is so incredibly important. Especially for people who are tired and worn to a frazzle but they keep going," Delanor, Manson, the CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association said.
The picnic also had food, activities, and entertainment for the healthcare workers.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.