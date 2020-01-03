LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A new year often presents a new opportunity to take control of our health. Some vow to hit the gym, while others plan to kick healthy eating into high gear.
Some of the most popular diets out there, however, might not be for everyone, nutrition experts warn. Erin Wiedmar, a registered dietitian with Norton Healthcare, said each has its own set of pros and cons.
"There's really no one way to eat healthy," she said, "and just because something is a diet doesn't mean it's a bad thing."
Ketogenic diet
The very popular ketogenic diet focuses on high concentrations of fat and protein. Many people see rapid weight loss results, but Wiedmar said the diet can cause some negative side effects. Keto could be a good option for people who want to lose weight but will be monitored, she said.
"It absolutely needs to be supervised by your primary healthcare provider, a registered dietitian or somebody that can help guide you," Wiedmar said.
Whole 30
Whole 30 is an elimination diet that restricts alcohol, dairy, grains, sugars and legumes. The clean, meat- and produce-based diet can result in increased energy, possible weight loss, controlled food cravings and more. Because Whole 30 is so restrictive, it can be hard to follow long term.
"It's, in my opinion, a great what I would call 'boot camp' for healthy eating," Wiedmar said. "I think, for those folks that like to jump two feet in to do something all the way, it can be a really great option for them."
Intermittent fasting
Intermittent fasting is also incredibly popular, Wiedmar said. The method allows people to eat mostly what they want, but only during set periods of time commonly called "eating windows," which are typically eight hours long. Intermittent fasting can lead to fat burn, weight loss, improved insulin resistance and improved cholesterol but is an eating plan some people should definitely avoid.
"Intermittent fasting is inappropriate for people that are prone to hypoglycemia or low blood sugar and anyone that has a history of eating disorders," Wiedmar said.
First steps toward a year of success
If you're interested in learning more about proper portions, healthy eating and/or need help with a specific meal plan, a meal prep service might be a good place to start, Wiedmar said. Prep Meals 502 is a local business that provides a variety of prepared meals.
"We take all of the guesswork out," chef Gabe Sowder said. "It's all portioned out for you — really health fulfilling meals that will help you get your goals."
Prep Meals 502 is located off of Blankenbaker Parkway and is open six days a week, with pick-up and delivery options. Overall, experts said it's best to choose a healthy eating option you think you can stick with to set yourself up for a year of success.
"Everyone is an individual," Wiedmar said. "You have to find a route that works for you."
For more information about the pros and cons of the diets mentioned above, visit Norton Healthcare's official website.
