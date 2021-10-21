LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Louisville Metro Police detective who fired the shots that killed Breonna Taylor will soon fight to get his job back.
Thursday, the Louisville Police Merit Board set hearing dates for Myles Cosgrove: Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, then Dec. 13 through Dec. 15.
The FBI found Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into Taylor's apartment, including the shot that killed her.
Cosgrove's termination papers said he couldn't see a target during the march 2021 drug raid. He was fired in January by former interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry.
Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired one shot, saying he thought they were being robbed.
Officers returned a hail of bullets, and Taylor was killed. Nothing illegal was found in her home.
The city settled a wrongful death lawsuit with her family for $12 million.
