JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The former director of a Jeffersonville funeral home where dozens of decomposing bodies were found last year was set to plead guilty in a Jeffersonville court Friday morning, but the hearing was postponed.
A plea agreement was pre-filed in court on Thursday, but families looking for justice will have to wait a little longer, since the judge who has presided over the case was sick Friday.
According to the plea agreement, Lankford will pay restitution to 53 families in varying amounts. It calls for up to four years in prison and eight years probation. However, the court has voiced concerns about the language related to restitution in the plea agreement and said it will need to be changed.
Several families showed up for Friday's proceedings and were disappointed when they learned it would be at least another week to hear Lankford's guilty plea.
"It's one thing my daughter died, but this on top of it? I thought I was dying," said Cynthia Lorey-Cooke, her voice choked with emotion. "I really did -- this whole thing, I thought I was dying. I wanted to. But if I hadn't had my sister, my family, I wouldn't care to even be here anymore."
Lankford was arrested and charged in August 2022 after police discovered the remains in July. According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators found 31 bodies and 17 cremated remains at the Lankford Funeral Home on Middle Road.
Lankford made his first court appearance in September 2022, a month after he was charged and his license suspended. He is accused of mishandling dozens of bodies at his funeral home on Middle Road in Jeffersonville, but has only been charged with six counts of theft because there are no Indiana statutes that fit the crime.
Last September, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he understands why families are frustrated, but said his hands are tied.
"I've been asked often why the theft charges are the charges that were filed in the case," he said, adding that there are limitations when it comes to criminal charges.
"So, for example, there is a charge for violation of a cremation statute, giving the wrong cremated remains to someone. However, that only applies to certain people who run cremation facilities, which Mr. Lankford did not," he explained.
"There is a charge of abuse of a corpse, that only applies to mutilation or sexual abuse of a corpse under the Indiana statutes, so that doesn't apply," Mull said.
Larry Wilder, a Jeffersonville attorney who represents nearly 20 families who have filed a civil lawsuit against Lankford, explained the problem in a previous WDRB story.
"I think that what you're going to find is in all candor, it's a tough case to prosecute," Wilder said in a September 2022 interview with WDRB. "The statutes in Indiana aren't built for this. And when you look at what the charges are -- theft -- and you shake your head and you go, 'how is that related to this horror that was going on in that building?'" Wilder said. "I think that our prosecutor has done a great job of looking very closely to find out whether there's a statute that fits. The legislature in Indianapolis needs to create a criminal act that fits within these facts."
