LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least one person died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction in Bullitt County, Kentucky, early Thursday morning.
According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, at the home, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
At least one person died, according to Heath.
"We did get initial reports of people trapped inside," Heath said. "Once the crews went in, it was determined that there is a fatality."
Heath said crews are investigating and it is not clear at this time if there are any additional fatalities.
Larry Dangerfield, the mayor of Lebanon Junction, says he was preparing to go to work when his phone rang shortly before 6 a.m.
"Naturally anytime the phone rings at that time in the morning, I go on-point," he said. "Something is wrong."
He said the other voice on the phone was Heath, telling him news of the fatality.
"The first thing I asked was, 'Which house was it?' and who it was, because in this close-knit community, as it is, it's all a big family," Dangerfield said. "Half of this town is kin to each other, and if not, we've went to school together, worked together, hanged out together."
At the time of this writing, the identity of the fatality has not been publicly released.
Dangerfield said he personally knew the victim, as did many in the community.
"When you see your own firemen and them crying because they know the people that’s in the building, it's sad," he said. "So sad."
Heath says firefighters believe there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
"If you don’t have a working smoke detector, please get ahold of some someone to make sure one will be installed for you," he said.
He added that chaplains are being brought in from Louisville.
"This is something that you don't see and it's hard," Heath said, choking up. "Like the mayor said, its tightknit."
This story will be updated.
