LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The federal group working to determine cause of a sudden uptick in racehorse deaths at Churchill Downs said it's investigation will continue into Thursday.
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA), was created in 2020 and became effective last June. It's main goal is horseracing safety and anti-doping monitoring in horses.
HISA is now investigating the 12 racehorse deaths in a month at Churchill Downs. On Tuesday, it called a summit of top veterinarians, and on Wednesday its investigators headed to Louisville for another surface inspection at Churchill Downs.
Dale Romans, who has more than 30 years under his belt as a trainer and has spent most of his life at Louisville's famed racetrack, trained one of the 12 horses that died. Rio Moon fractured his leg and had to be euthanized on May 14.
"It's heartbreaking every time one goes down. We just got to figure it out," Romans said. "We realize, in this game, there's a chance of horses getting hurt. But it's our responsibility to keep it at a minimum as low as possible."
Romans said it would be hard to believe the track is to blame.
"When you have a bad track ... you end up usually having training injuries," he said. "My wife rides on the racetrack every day and she can be very critical if the surface is bad. And she keeps telling me she can't feel anything wrong."
HISA's CEO Lisa Lazarus said in a news conference Tuesday she also believes it's not the surface, but the second track inspection was to be absolutely certain.
Lazarus said HISA expected to release details about the meeting Wednesday, but the group later said veterinarians needed more time and likely will continue into Thursday.
Thursday racing resumes at 5 p.m. at Churchill Downs. Animal rights groups have called for racing to paused while the investigation continues.
Romans said, as trainers, they can't do much differently because a specific problem hasn't been identified.
"Historically, this is one of the safest racetracks in America," he said. "I've trained here my whole life. I feel more comfortable training at Churchill Downs than any place in the country."
Romans said, if anything, racing fans will see more horses scratched than ever before as everyone airs on the side of caution.
Related Stories:
- HISA emergency summit looks for answers to Churchill Downs horse deaths, seeks recommendations
- Sports Page | Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford talk about horse deaths at Churchill Downs, HISA emergency summit
- Horse deaths prompt national authority to hold emergency meeting, inspect track at Churchill Downs
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.