LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Miss America has thrown her name into the race for Kentucky Secretary of State.
Heather French Henry says her experience makes her perfect for the job. She made her candidacy official Friday morning, filing paperwork at the state capital at about 10:30 a.m.
Henry walked down the hallway with her family at her side -- a far different scene than the runway she won as Miss America 2000.
Henry had long been considered as a potential candidate for Secretary of State and other statewide offices, but ultimately elected not to run. She steps up now as a fellow Democrat, Alison Lundergan Grimes terms out of office.
Currently, Henry has only one Democratic challenger in the primary: Jason Griffith, a school teacher from Letcher County, who also owns a tech company.
Three Republicans have thrown their names into the race: Michael G. Adams, a GOP election attorney; Carl Trump Nett, a former Secret Service employee; and Andrew English, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves and counsel for the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.
Henry has worked for both the Beshear and Bevin administrations, serving as the commissioner and deputy commissioner for the Department of Veteran Affairs.
"It has given me a wealth of experience in running a statewide department," Henry said. "We have over 900 employees -- over a $100 million budget. I handle policy administration of that entire department for veterans nursing homes, and five state veterans cemeteries -- and I really feel like, having gained a broader sense of Kentucky state government in that capacity, it's a natural segue now to come into the secretary of state's office."
She says she would lean on that experience, if elected to be the next Kentucky Secretary of State.
