LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Miss America is running for Kentucky Secretary of State.
Heather French Henry says she has already submitted a letter of intent, and expects to officially file for the race on Friday.
Henry currently serves as a deputy commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Maysville, Kentucky, native was named Miss America in 2000, and has a fashion designing career. She is married to former Lt. Governor Dr. Steve Henry, and has two daughters.
On Wednesday morning, Michael G. Adams, another candidate running for the same office, tweeted his congratulations:
"Welcome @missamerica2000 to the race for KY Sec. of State. I look forward to a civil but vigorous debate if we're our parties' nominees."
