LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A small section of Bardstown Road is closed, blocking access to the Watterson Expressway.
A large, heavy piece of machinery fell off a flatbed trailer early Friday morning in the southbound lanes of Bardstown Road between Gardiner Lane and the on-ramp to the Watterson Expressway.
The crew hauling the machinery is waiting for a heavy-lift crane to arrive to place the piece of equipment back onto the trailer. Louisville Metro Public works will also need to inspect the road for any damage and determine if any repairs are needed. Officials estimate it could be 10:00 a.m. Friday morning before this section of Bardstown Road can reopen.
Drivers can detour by turning right on Gardiner Lane and connect to Watterson Expressway at Newburg Road.
