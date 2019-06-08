NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. -- Terry Vissing's field in Clark County should be filled with soybeans about half a foot tall by now. Instead, it's filled with weeds.
Rain that has turned fields into mud has kept Vissing and other farmers from getting their crops in the ground. Even in spots where Vissing has planted, the recent rains are putting crops under water and could lead to disease and pest exposure.
"I know several farmers that are really depressed, because they can almost count their dollars that they're not going to be there," Vissing said.
The latest number from the USDA show that less than a third of Indiana's corn crop is in the ground, said Simon Kafari, the educator for the Clark County Purdue Extension Office. When it comes to soybeans, it's even worse.
Less than a fifth has been planted. Even crops that do make it into the ground will face an uphill battle, because they're being planted so late in the season.
Corn that's planted now, for example, won't pollinate until August -- a month later than normal. As the summer progresses, there's a better chance of extreme heat and dry weather.
"Farmers are up against a deadline," Kafari said. "If they don't plant in the next week, they won't qualify for crop insurance. And, with dirt you can squeeze through your hands and more rain expected, farmers may be out of luck.
"The situation is really very bad. We haven't seen this in a very long time."
Things seem to be much better for farmers in Kentucky; the USDA said virtually all of the state's corn has been planted and soybeans are just a bit behind normal.
Indiana farmers, however, have a tough choice: Plant and hope for the best or call it a year.
"We've got contracts to fill. We've got a family to feed," Vissing said. And, it's a pretty tough situation right now."
