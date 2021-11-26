LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Henry County man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, after a domestic incident Thanksgiving evening.

Marvin Galvez, 21, of Eminence, Kentucky was arrested Thursday night near a home on Sulphur Avenue.

Eminence Police Chief Mike Wells tells WDRB that officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to a domestic incident that also involved two women. He said Eminence Police Major John Dudinskie and Galvez exchanged gunfire. Galvez reportedly fired 12 shots at the Dudinskie, who fired three shots. Neither of them were injured, Wells said.

EMINENCE KENTUCKY - SHOOTING SCENE - SULPHUR AVE 11-26-2021 1.jpg

Police in Eminence, Kentucky were called to a home on Sulphur Avenue on Thanksgiving evening on a report of a domestic incident. It ended with a police shootout, but no one was injured. Nov. 26, 2021

Galvez is in the Oldham County Jail and charged with attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags