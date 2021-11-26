LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Henry County man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, after a domestic incident Thanksgiving evening.
Marvin Galvez, 21, of Eminence, Kentucky was arrested Thursday night near a home on Sulphur Avenue.
Eminence Police Chief Mike Wells tells WDRB that officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to a domestic incident that also involved two women. He said Eminence Police Major John Dudinskie and Galvez exchanged gunfire. Galvez reportedly fired 12 shots at the Dudinskie, who fired three shots. Neither of them were injured, Wells said.
Galvez is in the Oldham County Jail and charged with attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment.
Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation.
