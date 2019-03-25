LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Henry County teenager has died after a two-vehicle accident.
Kentucky State Police said Monday afternoon that 14-year-old Colston Melton, of Pendleton, died on March 19.
Authorities say the accident happened on the night of March 13 on Highway 146, near Jackson Road.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows two vehicles were headed in the opposite direction of one another on the highway when a head-on crash happened. Officials say there were a total of eight people in the two vehicles.
As a result of the crash, authorities say several people had to be removed from the vehicles "by mechanical means." Melton was initially airlifted to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment. The drivers of the two vehicles were airlifted to U of L Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Investigators say the other five people in the crash were juveniles, and they were taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.