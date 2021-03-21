HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some southern Indiana students are taking their homework to outer space. Henryville High School is partnering with NASA for an international program that's out of this world.
The world's eyes were on Perseverance's launch last summer, with the rover landing on Mars in February to search for signs of life. While Persy traveled for seven months through space, back down on earth, students at Henryville High School have been busying working on a project of their own. "We've had live videos from NASA every week with mission information," said Donna Gatza, a teacher at Henryville High School.
NASA messaged educators around the world, including Gatza, who is a first year teacher. "I read most of the emails I get, and there was a little blurb in there about the mission to Mars student challenge," she said.
In the five weeks leading up to Perseverance's landing, students did their own exploring of the planet, using educational materials from NASA.
They designed, built, launched, and landed a Mars mission, making rovers out of pasta. "Trying to make it as perfect as possible with a nice style to it," said William Mulumba.
They could then upload their file to NASA's website. "I really think it's important that they understand that there are real-life applications to what they're learning in school," said Gatza.
Gatza came left the manufacturing field to teach real-life lessons. "It's a good step toward a career for somebody to just be able to learn to work," she said.
Gatza hopes this historic project impacts her students like earlier launches paved the way for her. "If I could remember something that many years later, I wanted them to have the opportunity to be a part of something and tell their kids and grandkids about," Gatza said.
This fall, Henryville High School will also be a part of a new NASA partnership with the Aaron Project. Gatza said it will be the first Aaron school in Indiana and Kentucky to collect atmospheric data to feed to NASA.
