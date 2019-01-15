LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The hepatitis A outbreak that saw hundreds of people diagnosed in 2018 may finally be over ... at least in Louisville.
In total, Jefferson County has seen the most cases in the commonwealth, with more than 600. But with only seven news cases in December and zero so far in January, health officials hope the outbreak is over.
“In April and May (of 2018), we were above four cases per day in the city that we were seeing,” said Dr. Lori Caloia, medical director at Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness. “I'm happy to say that we have continued to decline since that time.”
However, things have not gotten much better outside in Kentucky as a whole, particularly the eastern part of the state.
“I think Jefferson County being an urban area is a different beast, shall we say, than the rest of Kentucky with more rural areas,” Caloia said. “Even if we had great practices that worked effectively, that doesn’t mean if you pick them up and move them to a different county that it’s going to work as effectively.”
More than 3,500 cases have been diagnosed statewide since the outbreak began in November 2017. At least 22 people have died from the infection. The Center of Disease Control still ranks Kentucky and West Virginia as the states with the most prolific outbreak.
“If no vaccines are made, then the public doesn't have what we call 'herd immunity,' because there aren't enough people vaccinated to keep the infection at bay,” Caloia said.
Health providers say that the liver infection typically affects the homeless population and drug-users at the greatest rates. In Louisville, the outbreak hits its peak in April and May 2018.
“I think, for a while, we were putting such effort in, and it’s like 'Oh my gosh, what else can we possibly do to make this go away?'" Caloia said.
During the peak of the outbreak, doctors recommended receiving the vaccine and subsequent booster shot. More than 100,000 people in Jefferson County have received the vaccine since the outbreak was declared.
“There may actually be an end in sight, and we don't have to live like this until the end of eternity,” Caloia added.
