LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At Carmichael's Bookstore, the doors are now closed. Kelly Estep, the co-owner, says the events of the past few weeks have been too surreal for words.
"We're on the same roller coaster of emotion that the rest of the country and now really the rest of the world is on," Estep said.
But the Louisville mainstay isn't going anywhere.
"Last weekend, we decided that we would expand our delivery from our typical zip code areas to the rest of the city," she said.
That's the scene all over Kentuckiana as non-essential businesses shuttered to stop the spread of coronavirus adapt.
In Bardstown, Crysta Durbin, the owner of boutique Bourbon & Lace is turning to Facebook for sales with her store now closed. Closing it, she says, was tough but necessary.
"I'm scared for my town. I'm scared for the county. I'm scared for my state," Durbin said. "If my business has to close that's the last thing on my mind."
While non-essential businesses like car dealers, furniture stores, clothing stores, electronics stores, jewelry shops, and more have or will soon close, other essential businesses remain open.
In Kentucky, that list includes:
- Automotive Parks, Repair, Accessories and Tire Stores
- Auto, Truck and Van Rental
- Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers
- Banks, Credit Unions, Check Cashing, Wire Transfer and Other Financial Services
- Grocery Stores
- Supermarkets
- Specialty Food Stores
- Meat Markets
- Fish and Seafood Markets
- Fruit and Vegetable Markets
- Beer, Wine and Liquor Stores
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Gas Station and Convenience Stores
- General Merchandise Stores, including Warehouse Clubs and Supercenters
- Pet and Pet Supplies Stores
- Restaurants offering take-out only orders
In Indiana, the list includes:
- Grocery stores
- Pharmacies
- Certified farmer's markets
- Farm and produce stands
- Supermarkets
- Convenience stores
- Pet supplies stores
- Food and beverage manufacturing, production, processing, cultivation businesses
- Organizations that provide charitable and social services
- Religious entities
- Gas stations
- Businesses needed for transportation, including auto-repair and farm equipment
- Financial and insurance institutions, including banks and credit unions
- Hardware and supply stores
- Critical trades, like plumbing, construction HVAC
- Mail, post, shipping, logisitics, delivery and pick-up services
- Laundry services
- Restaurants for consumption off-premises
- Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home
- Supplies for essential businesses and operations
- Transportation, including airlines, taxis, ride-share companies and vehicle rental companies
- Home-based care and services
- Residential facilities and shelters
- Professional services, such as legal services, accounting services, insurance services and real estate services
- Manufacture, distribution and supply chain for critical products and industries
- Critical labor union functions
- Hotels and motels, to the extent they are used for lodging and delivery or carryout food services
- Funeral services
Indiana has started a hotline to help businesses with any additional questions.
The Critical Industries Hotline will open Tuesday at 9 a.m. to help guide businesses and industries with the executive order. This center, reachable by calling 877-820-0890 or by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov, is for business and industry questions only. @Indiana_EDC— Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) March 23, 2020
"The Critical Industries Hotline will open Tuesday at 9 a.m. to help guide businesses and industries with the executive order," Gov. Eric Holcomb tweeted Monday. "This center, reachable by calling 877-820-0890 or by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov, is for business and industry questions only."
Additionally, Kentucky has launched a hotline — 1-833-KYSAFER — to report any businesses that aren't complying.
Related Stories:
- Indiana governor orders Hoosiers to 'stay at home' through April 7
- Local businesses hope online orders and deliveries help them withstand governor's order to close
- Kentucky governor orders all nonessential retail businesses to close to combat COVID-19 outbreak
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.