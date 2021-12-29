LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library is ending 2021 with a new record.
The library said it reached a record-breaking 1.1 million digital book checkouts this year, which shows a growing interest in eBooks and audiobooks during the pandemic.
The library has been giving readers free 24-7 access to eBooks and audiobooks since 2011.
Officials said the top ebook this year was The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah, while Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone topped the audiobooks.
Here are some of the most checked-out books in 2021:
Top eBooks:
- The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
- The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
- The Invisible Life of Addie Larue by V.E. Schwab
- Anxious People by Fredrik Backman
- A Time for Mercy by John Grisham
Top Fiction Books (print):
- The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
- Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand
- The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
- A Time for Mercy by John Grisham
- The Guest List by Lucy Foley
Top Nonfiction Books (print):
- Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
- Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent by Isabel Wilkerson
- The Premonition: A Pandemic Story by Michael Lewis
- Untamed by Glennon Doyle
- Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner
Top Audiobooks
- Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling
- A Promised Land by Barack Obama
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
- Bridgerton: The Duke & I by Julia Quinn
- Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.