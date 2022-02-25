LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby fans now have a new space to learn more about the state's signature race.
The Kentucky Derby Museum is celebrating the grand opening of the newly remodeled Hermitage Farm Education Center, a new space for the museum's educational programs.
Kids can take field trips to the facility and dive into horse racing while utilizing math and science.
"School children will begin to learn about the importance of the thoroughbred industry," said Steve Wilson, owner of Hermitage Farm. "We all come to the Kentucky Derby, and it's over in about two minutes. But we don't think about what goes into that two minutes."
About 15,000 local students visit the museum each year.
