GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hermitage Farm is becoming more than a thoroughbred horse farm.
The historic farm, famous for winning the Kentucky Derby in 1953 with Dark Star, has been located on Highway 41 in Goshen since the 1830s.
It’s more than 600 acres of Kentucky Bluegrass. It will soon become a farm-to-table restaurant, bourbon tasting and tourism experience. The farm will open to the public on March 18, and the restaurant will open soon after.
“Right now, we have about 280 selections,” Hermitage Farm General Manager Matthew Bailey said about the farm’s bourbon experience.
Bailey calls the farm a unique combination of “Kentucky’s finest”: bourbon, horses, agriculture, architecture and southern cooking.
“We hope they will experience Kentucky hospitality tours, especially covering the historic background of the farm, mint julep tours here and culinary biscuit experience where they'll learn to make southern biscuits," Bailey said.
Hermitage Farm is owned by the founders of 21C Museum Hotels, Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown. The couple is known for hospitality and design. Visitors will find unique art installations around the farm like a laser show displayed in the trees above a creek at night starting in June.
“You're going to be able to walk the country side, see the horses, eat the food and hopefully understand and appreciate green spaces and farmland that Kentucky is famous for,” Wilson said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.